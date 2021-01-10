Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain paralysed by snowstorm, sends out vaccine, food convoys

The Spanish government will send convoys carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and food supplies on Sunday to areas cut off by Storm Filomena which brought the heaviest snowfall in decades across central Spain and killed four people. In the Madrid area, rescuers reached 1,500 people trapped in cars, while police broke up a large snowball fight after authorities appealed for citizens to stay at home for risk of accidents or spreading coronavirus.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:43 IST
Spain paralysed by snowstorm, sends out vaccine, food convoys
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Spanish government will send convoys carrying the COVID-19 vaccine and food supplies on Sunday to areas cut off by Storm Filomena which brought the heaviest snowfall in decades across central Spain and killed four people.

In the Madrid area, rescuers reached 1,500 people trapped in cars, while police broke up a large snowball fight after authorities appealed for citizens to stay at home for risk of accidents or spreading coronavirus. Forecasters warned of dangerous conditions in the coming days, with temperatures expected to fall to up to minus 10 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) next week and the prospect of snow turning to ice and damaged trees falling.

In Madrid, police cordoned off buildings with heavy loads of snow on the roof in case of accidents, but residents took to the streets in droves to enjoy the rare sight of their city blanketed in white. About 100 workers and shoppers have spent two nights sleeping at a shopping centre in Majahaonda, a town north of Madrid, after they were trapped by the blizzard on Friday.

"There are people sleeping on the ground on cardboard," Ivan Alcala, a restaurant worker, told TVE television. Madrid's international airport suspended flights until Sunday night.

About 20,000 km of roads across central Spain were affected by the storm and the government would send convoys transporting the vaccine and food supplies to those in need, transport minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Saturday. One man and a woman in a car drowned after a river burst near Malaga in the south, while two homeless people froze to death in Madrid and Calatayud in the east, officials said.

The State Metereological Agency (Aemet) said up to 20-30 cm (7-8 inches) of snow fell in Madrid on Saturday, the most since 1971.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is praying for those who died in the US Capitol rioting and has appealed for calm to prevail in the United States to help safeguard that nations democratic values.During his traditional Sunday noon remarks a...

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report

Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth days play, expulsion of some spectators fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021