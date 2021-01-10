Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 1 dead, 11 injured as truck hits MSRTC bus in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:07 IST
Maha: 1 dead, 11 injured as truck hits MSRTC bus in Latur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed and 11sustained serious injuries after their bus was hit by a truck in Latur's Ausa tehsil on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place between an MSRTC bus and a multi-axle truck on Nilanga-Latur highway near Wagholi at around 10 am, said Additional Superintendent of Police HimmatJadhav.

''The bus, with 14 passengers, was on its way to Akolawhen it was hit by the truck, after which the former toppled, leaving one passenger dead and 11 seriously injured. They have been shifted to government medical college here,'' he said.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is praying for those who died in the US Capitol rioting and has appealed for calm to prevail in the United States to help safeguard that nations democratic values.During his traditional Sunday noon remarks a...

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report

Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth days play, expulsion of some spectators fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021