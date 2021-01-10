Maha: 1 dead, 11 injured as truck hits MSRTC bus in Latur

One person was killed and 11sustained serious injuries after their bus was hit by a truck in Latur's Ausa tehsil on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place between an MSRTC bus and a multi-axle truck on Nilanga-Latur highway near Wagholi at around 10 am, said Additional Superintendent of Police HimmatJadhav.

''The bus, with 14 passengers, was on its way to Akolawhen it was hit by the truck, after which the former toppled, leaving one passenger dead and 11 seriously injured. They have been shifted to government medical college here,'' he said.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)