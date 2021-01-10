Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote

"HSBC is strongly committed to addressing climate change, in line with our clear ambition to align our financed emissions of our entire business portfolio to net zero by 2050 or sooner," a spokesperson for the bank said. But after a four-year period of engagement with HSBC, the investors coordinated by responsible investment group ShareAction and including Europe's largest asset manager Amundi said they wanted to see the bank go further.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:44 IST
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Major HSBC shareholders are calling on Europe's biggest bank to toughen its commitment to cut lending linked to fossil fuels and to turn its climate "ambitions" into targets. Investors collectively managing some $2.4 trillion in assets have filed the resolution to be voted on at HSBC's annual general meeting, after HSBC in October stated its ambition to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

That pledge was criticised by campaigners for not directly addressing HSBC's lending to fossil fuel firms, including a relatively large share of clients involved in the coal sector. "HSBC is strongly committed to addressing climate change, in line with our clear ambition to align our financed emissions of our entire business portfolio to net zero by 2050 or sooner," a spokesperson for the bank said.

But after a four-year period of engagement with HSBC, the investors coordinated by responsible investment group ShareAction and including Europe's largest asset manager Amundi said they wanted to see the bank go further. "As Europe's largest bank and the second largest provider of fossil fuel financing, HSBC has the unique opportunity to help lead the financial services sector towards Paris-aligned commitments rather than mere ambitions," said Jason Mitchell, Co-Head of Responsible Investment at Man Group.

The investors want HSBC to set short and medium-term targets that are in line with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms by mid-century. Among those supporting the resolution are British hedge fund Man Group, Swedish insurance company Folksam and British pension scheme investor Brunel Pension Partnership, alongside 117 individual shareholders.

The spokesperson said HSBC will continue to engage with shareholders and ShareAction over the detail of its plans. The HSBC resolution, the second such action taken against a major British lender, will need to receive backing from 75% of the votes cast at its meeting in April to pass.

ShareAction targeted Barclays with a similar motion in May, which was defeated but garnered 24% of votes cast. (Editing by Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...

Rajasthan Congress executive told to submit names for district chiefs

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Sunday held the first meeting of newly appointed state executive of the party and asked office-bearers to submit a panel of names for district president...

U.S. representative Clyburn: impeachment articles could be on House floor Tuesday or Wednesday

U.S. House Democratic Whip James Clyburn said on Sunday that articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could be on the House floor on Tuesday or Wednesday.I think they will be drawn up ... tomorrow Monday Clyburn told CNN. It m...

Four passengers arriving from UK quarantined on Bengaluru airport premises

As the first flight from London landed at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL in Bengaluru early morning on Sunday after the ban on flights from the United Kingdom was lifted, four passengers have been quarantined on the airport premises....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021