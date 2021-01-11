Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, fresh virus cases

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0% to 5,441.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.1% to 3,531.50. ** The U.S. lifting of restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials is a "big thing", Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, describing it as a major boost for relations with the island's most important global backer.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:06 IST
China stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, fresh virus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks closed lower on Monday as worries over Sino-U.S. tensions continued to weigh on the market, while a jump in new domestic COVID-19 cases also dampened sentiment. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0% to 5,441.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.1% to 3,531.50.

** The U.S. lifting of restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials is a "big thing", Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, describing it as a major boost for relations with the island's most important global backer. ** China's Ministry of Commerce on Saturday published new rules for countering "unjustified" laws and restrictions imposed by foreign countries on Chinese companies and citizens, as economic relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorate.

** Adding to the pressure, mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months. ** Leading declines, the CSI new energy index slumped 4.4%. The index had gained more than 100% in 2020, thanks in part to China's carbon neutrality pledge.

** "The risk is quite high out there given the 'herd effect' in some sectors fervently chased by investors, including some new energy and consumer companies whose valuations had been pushed to lofty levels that could not be validated by their earnings growth," said Zhang Chengyu, vice general manager of Beijing-based asset management company Shiji Hongfan. ** Bucking the broad weakness, banking firms rose after data showed China's factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February.

** Despite the retreat, some remained bullish on the market, citing a continued economic recovery and ample liquidity. ** Liquidity conditions in China would remain relatively loose at the start of the year, while there is still room for mutual funds to boost equities holdings, Pacific Securities noted in a report.

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sterlite Power raises Rs 200 cr from Allianz Global Investors

Global power transmission firm Sterlite Power on Monday said it has raised Rs 200 crore in debt financing from Allianz Global Investors. This transaction is one of the first infrastructure sector financing deals for Allianz GI in India. Ste...

Cold wave: Yellow alert issued for several places in Rajasthan

The Meteorological Department here on Monday issued a yellow alert for cold wave in several areas of Rajasthan for the next 24 hours Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of the state as the minimum temperature dropped by up to four degre...

Adani Green commissions 25 MW solar plant in Chitrakoot

New Delhi, Jan 11 PTI Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL on Monday said it has commissioned a 25 MW solar power plant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of AGEL, has commissioned the solar p...

China's Geely, Baidu announce electric car ventures

Chinese automaker Geely says it will form an electric car venture with tech giant Baidu, adding to a flurry of corporate tie-ups in the industry to share soaring technology development costs.Geely Holding Group, which also has separate elec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021