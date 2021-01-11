Left Menu
Govt expresses sadness at passing of Peotona Group ED Mokgatle

An established business leader, Mokgatle held various leadership positions within several of South Africa's state-owned enterprises and the private sector.

11-01-2021
Mokgatle, who also served as Chief Executive Officer of Spoornet, was the first woman, a first black person and first non-technical person to be appointed to the position of Managing Director of Eskom’s Transmission Group. Image Credit: Twitter(@ThuliMadonsela3)

Government has expressed sadness at the passing of Dolly Mokgatle, the Executive Director and co-founder of Peotona Group Holdings.

She was recognised for her notable contributions towards the empowerment of women.

"This is truly a sad day, as we have lost a leader who recognised the critical importance of gender equity and the empowerment of women. She was a staunch believer in educating and mentoring girls to achieve their dreams," said Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General (DG) Phumla Williams.

Mokgatle, who also served as Chief Executive Officer of Spoornet, was the first woman, a first black person and first non-technical person to be appointed to the position of Managing Director of Eskom's Transmission Group.

Her wealth of experience in energy-related matters played a role in her appointment as the Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Williams said the country had lost a great leader, a visionary and someone who was instrumental in steering energy-related matters for the country.

"We must all continue with her legacy and work to empower women," said Williams on Monday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

