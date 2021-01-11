Hong Kong stocks end higher on robust mainland inflows
** Mainland investors on Monday purchased a net 18.9 billion yuan ($2.92 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Refinitiv data showed. ** As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban.
Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday despite latest tensions between China and the United States, as mainland investors continued to hunt bargains via the Stock Connect.
** The Hang Seng index rose 0.1%, to 27,908.22, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to 11,059.51 points. ** Mainland investors on Monday purchased a net 18.9 billion yuan ($2.92 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Refinitiv data showed.
** As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban. ** Wall Street institutions in Hong Kong said they are reducing exposure to Chinese companies named in a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military before the rules comes into force later on Monday.
** Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong said the delistings would "not have too much impact", as customers could switch to Europe or China-based issuers. ** The Hang Seng telecommunications index jumped 4.3% on Monday.
** Also helping provide some support was data showing that China's factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, suggesting the country's manufacturing sector continues to see a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 shock. ** Though some urged caution following a strong rally.
** "Investors need to be prudent given signs of resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland, and as there still is a possibility that the Trump administration could issue more bans against Chinese companies," Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report. ** Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the country's national health authority said on Monday. ($1 = 6.4752 Chinese yuan renminbi)
