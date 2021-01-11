Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks end higher on robust mainland inflows

** Mainland investors on Monday purchased a net 18.9 billion yuan ($2.92 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Refinitiv data showed. ** As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban.

11-01-2021
Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday despite latest tensions between China and the United States, as mainland investors continued to hunt bargains via the Stock Connect.

** The Hang Seng index rose 0.1%, to 27,908.22, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.0%, to 11,059.51 points. ** Mainland investors on Monday purchased a net 18.9 billion yuan ($2.92 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, Refinitiv data showed.

** As U.S. investors dump shares in Chinese companies blacklisted by outgoing President Donald Trump, bargain hunters in China are taking the opposite side of that trade, wagering that a Joe Biden presidency will reverse the investment ban. ** Wall Street institutions in Hong Kong said they are reducing exposure to Chinese companies named in a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military before the rules comes into force later on Monday.

** Alex Wong, director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong said the delistings would "not have too much impact", as customers could switch to Europe or China-based issuers. ** The Hang Seng telecommunications index jumped 4.3% on Monday.

** Also helping provide some support was data showing that China's factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, suggesting the country's manufacturing sector continues to see a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 shock. ** Though some urged caution following a strong rally.

** "Investors need to be prudent given signs of resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland, and as there still is a possibility that the Trump administration could issue more bans against Chinese companies," Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report. ** Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the country's national health authority said on Monday. ($1 = 6.4752 Chinese yuan renminbi)

