Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:10 IST
AirAsia Group Bhd is not looking to switch to ordering aircraft from planemaker Boeing despite cancelling orders from Airbus last year, its chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said.

Fernandes said on a panel at the Reuters Next conference that the airline and Airbus "love each other" and are "joined at the hip".

