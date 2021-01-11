Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global shares fall as pandemic fears overshadow aid hopes

SP 500 futures fell 0.6 per cent to 3,794.00.Traders continued to be cheered by prospects that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will pump more aid into the U.S. economy, a move that will help Asia and other export-driven nations.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:25 IST
Global shares fall as pandemic fears overshadow aid hopes

Global shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Monday as hopes for more U.S. economic aid were countered by fears over spreading damage from the pandemic. France's CAC 40 slipped 0.5 per cent in early trading to 5,677.99, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.8 per cent to 13,943.02.

Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4 per cent to 6,843.12. U.S. shares were poised for a weak start with Dow futures down nearly 0.7 per cent at 30,793.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.6 per cent to 3,794.00.

Traders continued to be cheered by prospects that the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will pump more aid into the U.S. economy, a move that will help Asia and other export-driven nations. But that optimism is tempered by worries over the potential for further disruptions on the political front before Biden takes office on January 20, following last weeks riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden may also struggle to win support for his pledges of much more financial support for individuals and businesses, despite the Democrats' control of both houses of the Congress with senatorial wins last week in runoff elections in Georgia. At the same time, the economic outlook is darkening. The Labor Department said Friday employers cut jobs for the first time since April as the worsening pandemic led more businesses to shut down.

It was a much worse reading than the modest growth that economists were expecting to see. Such pressure is rising on economies around the world as the pandemic accelerates. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1 per cent to 3,148.45, shedding earlier gains. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 per cent to 6,697.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.1 per cent higher to 27,908.22, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.1 per cent to 3,531.50. Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday. Adding to concerns over surging numbers of coronavirus infections, another new variant of the virus was reported over the weekend among several people who had arrived from Brazil. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has taken care to spare the worlds third largest economy as much as possible from risks of sinking further, even as coronavirus cases have surged recently.

Sugas declaration of a state of emergency for the Tokyo area, which kicked in Friday, focuses on asking restaurants to close at 8 p.m.

Critics fear thats not enough, and Sugas support ratings are sinking. Cries for his ouster are likely to grow if the upward curb in infections doesnt flatten in a month, as he has promised. Hopes are high for rollouts of coronavirus vaccines. But the reports of new versions of the virus are setting off new worries, as some experts believe more studies are needed to see if available vaccines will be effective in curbing those versions of the virus. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 33 cents to USD 51.91 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained USD 1.41 to USD 52.24 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 53 cents to USD 55.46 a barrel. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 104.06 Japanese yen from 103.95. The euro cost USD 1.2197, down from USD 1.2220.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dal Lake freezes as mercury plummets in J-K

As heavy snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures across the state plummeted to zero degrees Celsius, leading to the freezing of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature...

UK steps vaccinations as COVID surges, worst weeks still to come

Britain is facing the worst weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief medical officer said on Monday, with the health service facing a dangerous time as deaths and cases hit record highs before the rollout of a mass vaccination programme. D...

This month's Paris Fashion Week goes totally digital

Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashions regulatory body has said that this months Paris mens and haute couture shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears.The Federation de la Haute Couture ...

Vicky Kaushal unveils first look posters from 'Ashwatthama'

On the second anniversary of Uri The Surgical Strike Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal released the first look from futuristic sci-fi film Ashwatthama, that is based on a character from the chapter of Mahabharata. The Manmarziyaan star took to I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021