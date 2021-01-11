Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boost in coal sector to give fillip to India's economy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal plays a key role in the countrys economy and a boost in the sector will give a fillip to the Indian economy.Launching a single-window clearance system for the coal sector, Shah also said that the move was an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing transparency and transformation in Indias coal sector.Coal sector plays a key role in our economy, a boost in the coal sector will directly boost Indias economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:09 IST
Boost in coal sector to give fillip to India's economy: Shah
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal plays a key role in the country's economy and a boost in the sector will give a fillip to the Indian economy.

Launching a single-window clearance system for the coal sector, Shah also said that the move was an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing transparency and transformation in India's coal sector.

''Coal sector plays a key role in our economy, a boost in the coal sector will directly boost India's economy. This platform will further our efforts by bringing huge investment and creating employment,'' he said.

The home minister said the single-window clearance system will ensure the process of obtaining clearances smooth for operationalisation of coal mines. Shah said this was yet another manifestation of the prime minister's commitment towards bringing the transparency and transformation in India's coal sector.

He also congratulated Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi for his efforts to boost the sector. Shah said that the country has reached a position where the coal sector can be the biggest contributor towards the target of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

He said despite having the world's fourth-largest coal reserves, India is importing coal and this is not right for the country.

Presently, about 19 major approval or clearances are required before starting a coal mine in the country. In the absence of a unified platform for grant of clearances, the companies were required to approach different departments leading to delay in operationalisation of coal mines, Joshi said.

Now, the complete process will be facilitated through the single-window clearance portal in a phased way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IMA endorses safety, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, requests its 3.5 lakh members to get vaccinated

Endorsing the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, Indian Medical Association IMA on Monday announced that it has decided to actively take part in the mission of COVID vaccination programme rolled out by Government of India. IMA said i...

SCG racism row: Stern action should be taken against offenders, says Sangakkara

Marylebone Cricket Club MCC president and former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Monday strongly condemned the racial slur faced by India pacers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the Pink Test and demanded stern action against ...

India’s Largest Conclave for Senior Care to Focus on Post-COVID Era Challenges - 3rd ASLI Annual Senior Care Conclave 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India 3 day-long conclave to include expert sessions, panel discussions, online exhibition for a constructive dialogue and offer solutions around senior care Brahma Kumari Sister Shivani to share her ...

Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to formally allow them to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion.In a decree, the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021