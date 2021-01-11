Left Menu
KVIC to launch eco-friendly, non-toxic wall paint on Tuesday

Production of Khadi Prakritik Paint is aligned with the Prime Ministers vision of increasing farmers income, an official statement said on Monday.The paint, with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, is free from heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, cadmium and others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:26 IST
Khadi and Village Industries Commission will launch an eco-friendly and non-toxic paint with anti-bacterial properties on Tuesday.

The ''Khadi Prakritik Paint'' is a first-of-its-kind product based on cow dung as its main ingredient. It is cost-effective as well as odourless and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The paint will be launched by Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari.

''Khadi Prakritik Paint is available in two forms – distemper paint and plastic emulsion paint. Production of Khadi Prakritik Paint is aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of increasing farmers' income,'' an official statement said on Monday.

The paint, with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, is free from heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, cadmium and others. It is expected to boost local manufacturing and create sustainable local employment through technology transfer.

''This technology will increase the consumption of cow dung as a raw material for eco-friendly products and will generate additional revenue to farmers and gaushalas. This is estimated to generate additional income of Rs 30,000 (approx) per annum per animal to farmers/gaushalas,'' the statement added.

