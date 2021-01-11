Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, slipping from record levels as investors locked in gains after a stellar vaccine and stimulus-fueled rally, while Twitter shares slumped following the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump's account.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.6 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 31015.37. The S&P 500 fell 21.5 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 3803.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.2 points, or 1.16%, to 13048.776 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scotland FA suspends lower leagues as cases rise

Scottish soccer authorities have suspended the professional game below the top two divisions for three weeks because of an escalation in coronavirus cases in the country.The suspension applies to the mens leagues below the Championship, the...

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

Technology Writers President Donald Trump has been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms following his supporters siege on the US Capitol.But it remains to be seen how fast or where if anywhere on the internet he will be ab...

Bitcoin falls 19% to face biggest one-day drop since March

Bitcoin plunged more than 19 to a one-week low on Monday, putting the cryptocurrency on track for its biggest one-day drop since March as its recent red-hot rally hit the buffers. Bitcoin slumped 30,699, its lowest since Jan. 5, after exten...

Aid groups, Yemenis fear more misery with US designation of Houthis

Global aid groups and ordinary Yemenis fear that a U.S. plan to blacklist Yemens Houthi movement will only heap more misery on a country blighted by death, disease and poverty due to war.The majority of the population lives in northern Yeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021