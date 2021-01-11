Left Menu
Development News Edition

5G COVID-19 conspiracy theory baseless and fake, S.Africa's telecoms regulator says

A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the coronavirus is baseless and fake, South Africa's telecom regulator said on Monday after towers in KwaZulu-Natal province were torched last week.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:14 IST
5G COVID-19 conspiracy theory baseless and fake, S.Africa's telecoms regulator says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the coronavirus is baseless and fake, South Africa's telecom regulator said on Monday after towers in KwaZulu-Natal province were torched last week. Reiterating the regulator's position, the chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Keabetswe Modimoeng in a statement urged people "not to be swayed by these conspiracy theories that are hell-bent on bringing instability and fear within the nation."

This came after about four towers belonging to Vodacom and MTN were burnt and destroyed between Tuesday and Wednesday last week in KwaZulu-Natal province following a resurgence in theories linking the emergence of COVID-19 to 5G technology. Some of the frequencies trailed for 5G deployment by industry players were assigned way before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020, ICASA, South Africa's telecoms regulator, said.

The regulator added that approved "electronic communications facilities" provided in the country adhere to prescribed standards and that there is no evidence they pose any health risks to the country or its citizens. "We all need to rely on scientifically-based evidence and refrain from these baseless theories. Such fake theories can only cause despair and unnecessary technophobia among South Africans and must be strongly condemned", said Modimoeng.

A range of groups in South Africa, like those across the globe, have opposed the advent of 5G, mostly over concerns that radio waves could damage human health. Both MTN and Vodacom have also debunked the theories.

The two mobile network operators began rolling out 5G across the country last year and aim to accelerate the roll-out once spectrum has been auctioned by the end of March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 448 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,532 new cases

Italy reported 448 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 361 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,532 from 18,627. However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens...

House Republicans block effort to bring up 25th Amendment resolution

U.S. House Republicans blocked a Democratic request on Monday to bring up a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitutions 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office.House Democrats so...

Modi laying foundation of self-sufficient India: LS Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to lay the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat on the lines of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri who worked for a self-sufficient India in food security, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday....

Cold wave persists in north India; yellow alert issued for several places in Rajasthan

Cold weather conditions prevailed in north India on Monday as the MeT Department issued a yellow alert for cold wave in several areas of Rajasthan, while the minimum temperature rose at most places in Kashmir bringing some respite to people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021