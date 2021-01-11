Union minister Shripad Naik injured in accident; wife dead

Union minister Shripad Naik wasinjured in a road accident in Karnataka on Monday, an officialsaid.

Naik's wife Vijaya who were travelling with theminister died in the accident, the official said.

The vehicle in which Naik (68) was travelling met withan accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while hewas returning to Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Naik is being brought to Goa Medical College forfurther treatment, the official said.

