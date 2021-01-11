Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St retreats from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St retreats from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record levels on Monday as investors locked in gains after a strong rally, with prospects of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial stoking fears of a delay in further pandemic relief.

U.S. House Democrats introduced a resolution containing a single article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting insurrection over a violent attack on the Capitol last week. "The market got a little bit worried that if the legislators get distracted with impeachment, the stimulus might get delayed or they might have more difficulty getting enough votes to get a larger package," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"The market wants to see that (additional stimulus) get out as quickly as possible." Bets on a rebound in business activity in 2021 fueled by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, larger stimulus checks and infrastructure spending under the Biden administration have underpinned Wall Street's rise to recent peaks, with focus shifting to economy-linked stocks from tech-heavy growth names.

Shares of the micro-blogging site Twitter Inc slumped 5.3% after it permanently suspended Trump's account. Its shares were still up about 178% since Trump took office in 2016. Other Big Tech firms Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc-owned Google and Apple Inc fell between 1.1% and 2.0% as they took their strongest actions yet against Trump to limit his social media reach.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were down with consumer discretionary being the biggest loser, weighed down by a near 5% drop in Tesla Inc after a 11-day winning streak. Healthcare stocks hit a record high for the fifth straight session.

After official data pointed to a significant slowdown in labor market recovery on Friday, investors will focus on inflation, retail sales and consumer sentiment indicators this week to gauge the extent of economic damage. Fourth-quarter results from JP Morgan, Citi and Wells Fargo on Friday will kick off the earnings season, which could offer more clues if company executives reflect the enthusiasm of a rebound in 2021 earnings and the economy.

"People are taking profits ahead of the earnings season, and investors are beginning to reflect on the market's heights," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "This Friday the earnings season begins, and with the market at high levels, the question is will this justify the current price-earnings structure."

At 12:02 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.17 points, or 0.24%, to 31,022.80, the S&P 500 lost 13.81 points, or 0.36%, to 3,810.87, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 89.28 points, or 0.68%, to 13,112.70. Boeing Co fell 2% after a 737-500 jet operated by Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air crashed on Saturday, with 62 people on board.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.7-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 188 new highs and 8 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020. Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging ...

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...

Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures

Channelling his Monday Mood, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble. The Ishaqzaadeactor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that featured him describing his Monday Blues.In the pictures, ...

Rugby-European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup suspended due to COVID-19

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended after the French government recommended that games against British clubs be postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis, European Professional Club Rugby said on Monday.Fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021