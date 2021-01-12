Left Menu
Emergency landing by SpiceJet plane in Kolkata due to 'cabin pressure' issue

No passenger or crew discomfort was reported, it stated.It was a 78 seater plane with 54 passengers on board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A SpiceJet plane from Odisha with over 50 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Monday evening following a "cabin pressure" issue, airport officials said.

The airline said the aircraft, which had taken off from Jharsuguda airport in Odisha, landed safely, and no passenger or crew discomfort was reported.

The Q400 aircraft was scheduled to depart at 4.40 PM but left at around 6 PM and landed in Kolkata at around 7.15 PM, official sources said.

When contacted, the Gurgaon-based airline confirmed the incident.

"While passing FL220 (meaning an altitude of 22,000 feet), the cabin pressure warning came on. As a precautionary measure, the crew requested emergency descent to ATC (air traffic control) and the same was approved," SpiceJet said in a statement to PTI.

"The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata. No passenger or crew discomfort was reported," it stated.

It was a 78 seater plane with 54 passengers on board. The same plane had come to Jharsuguda from Kolkata with 74 passengers and it was a return flight, the sources added.

A Q400 aircraft has two variants – one with 78 passenger seats and the other having 90 seats.

