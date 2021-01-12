PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Democrats introduce impeachment article in effort to oust Trump https://on.ft.com/3oNKg3a - Ford to cease manufacturing in Brazil after more than a century https://on.ft.com/2KbTsj6

- Parler sues Amazon for cutting its service due to 'political animus' https://on.ft.com/35yXrgX - Ex-Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam to launch blank cheque vehicle https://on.ft.com/3sqIXtw

Overview - House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against Donald Trump for the second time, levelling an unprecedented charge against the US president of inciting an insurrection.

- Ford would stop manufacturing vehicles in Brazil this year with the loss of up to 5,000 jobs, the company said on Monday, in an attempt to drag its South American operations back into the black. - The social network Parler has sued Amazon, arguing the ecommerce group's decision to cut off web hosting services to the platform after the assault on the US Capitol by a mob supporting Donald Trump was illegal and violated antitrust laws.

- Former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam is raising a $250m special purpose acquisition vehicle to invest in financial services businesses in the developed and developing world, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

