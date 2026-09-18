Brazil's Presidential Runoff: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Tight Race

Brazil's political landscape is heating up as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro face off in a tightly contested potential runoff in the upcoming October presidential election.

According to a new Datafolha poll, President Lula currently holds a slim lead with 46% of voter support, narrowly edging out Senator Bolsonaro, who stands at 44%. The figures are unchanged from a similar survey conducted earlier this month on September 11.

The duo's neck-and-neck competition highlights the increasing political polarization in Brazil, with former President Jair Bolsonaro's family dynamics adding another layer to the election drama.