Brazil's Presidential Runoff: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Tight Race
In a closely contested race, Brazil's President Lula da Silva leads slightly against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of the potential October runoff. Datafolha's latest poll indicates Lula at 46% and Bolsonaro at 44%, showing no change since the previous poll earlier in September.
Brazil's political landscape is heating up as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro face off in a tightly contested potential runoff in the upcoming October presidential election.
According to a new Datafolha poll, President Lula currently holds a slim lead with 46% of voter support, narrowly edging out Senator Bolsonaro, who stands at 44%. The figures are unchanged from a similar survey conducted earlier this month on September 11.
The duo's neck-and-neck competition highlights the increasing political polarization in Brazil, with former President Jair Bolsonaro's family dynamics adding another layer to the election drama.
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