Left Menu
Development News Edition

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

In a notice to shippers late on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the new duties would apply from 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on Tuesday as part of the long-running battle over government subsidies to Europe's Airbus SE and its U.S. rival, Boeing Co. The notice https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-2b590b9?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2?utm_source=google&utm_medium=google&utm_term=(not%20provided)&utm_content=undefined&utm_campaign=(not%20set)&gclid=undefined&dclid=undefined&GAID=1454868479.1599085339 follows an announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative's office that it would impose an additional 15% tariff on aircraft parts, including fuselage and wing assemblies, and a 25% duty on certain wines.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 06:59 IST
New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

The U.S. government on Monday said it would begin collecting new duties on aircraft parts and other products from France and Germany from Tuesday after failing to resolve a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies with the European Union. In a notice to shippers late on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the new duties would apply from 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on Tuesday as part of the long-running battle over government subsidies to Europe's Airbus SE and its U.S. rival, Boeing Co.

The notice https://content.govdelivery.com/bulletins/gd/USDHSCBP-2b590b9?wgt_ref=USDHSCBP_WIDGET_2?utm_source=google&utm_medium=google&utm_term=(not%20provided)&utm_content=undefined&utm_campaign=(not%20set)&gclid=undefined&dclid=undefined&GAID=1454868479.1599085339 follows an announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative's office that it would impose an additional 15% tariff on aircraft parts, including fuselage and wing assemblies, and a 25% duty on certain wines. Talks between Washington and Brussels to end the battle stalled in the final weeks of the Trump administration, a European source familiar with the matter said. Washington had also pressed to reach a separate solution with Britain, which has a share in Airbus, but has exited the EU.

Brussels said it would seek swift resolution of the issue with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20. The Biden team had no immediate comment on the tariff issue. Both Washington and Brussels have won cases at the World Trade Organization, the former allowed to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods and the latter extra duties on $4 billion of imports from the United States.

Airbus said USTR's expansion of tariffs to include aircraft components made in France and Germany was "counterproductive" and would wind up harm U.S. workers at its Mobile, Alabama site where it assembles A320 and A220 aircraft. The measure will hit A320 production which uses components from France and Germany, while the A220 production does not, according to an Airbus spokesman. Airbus delivered more than 40 A320 Family planes from Mobile in 2020, but the number will be lower this year due to the pandemic, a spokesman said.

The initial impact may be muted since aerospace companies generally procure large components such as wings and fuselages well in advance to ensure smooth production flows. Aircraft were already covered by U.S. tariffs, but the addition of components closed a loophole that had allowed Airbus planes assembled in Mobile to be sold in the United States free of tariffs. Unless the issue is resolved quickly, those aircraft are likely to be uncompetitive in the U.S. market.

Some alcohol from the Airbus-producing nations - France, Germany, Spain and Britain - had already been subject to tariffs, but new varieties are now affected. The French wine exporters' federation called it a "sledgehammer" blow. Unlike previous short-notice tariff actions, USTR did not grant any exclusions for products already in transit or "on the water", said Ben Aneff, president of the US Wine Trade Alliance, calling the decision "deeply unfair."

Aneff urged U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a letter on Monday to amend the action to exempt goods in transit when the tariffs were announced less than two weeks ago on Dec. 30, noting that ocean transit can take 22 to 40 days. Aneff said the move would hit many U.S. businesses in the hospitality, restaurant and wine industry with sharply higher costs at a time when they were already being hammered by pandemic-related closures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia uses unmanned undersea vehicle in hunt for air crash victims, 'black boxes'

Indonesia has deployed a remotely operated underwater vehicle to help divers search for the remains of victims and recover the flight recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea three days ago soon after takeoff. The Boeing...

Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

Malaysias King Al-Sultan Abdullah declared a state of emergency across the country on Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19, after consenting to a request from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing a leadership challenge. An emerg...

U.S. House Republican says censure measure against Trump due Tuesday

A Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said he will join other lawmakers on Tuesday to introduce a resolution censuring President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by the presidents supporters.Republican Re...

Rugby-Two Top League matches cancelled in Japan due to COVID-19

Two Top League rugby matches scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks at three of the clubs involved, the Japanese Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday. A total of 44 players and staff tested positive for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021