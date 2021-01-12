Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 1 over coronavirus variant

Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 1 over coronavirus variantReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:39 IST
Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of Feb. 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.
Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since Dec. 22.
