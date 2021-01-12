Left Menu
Kolkata: Sealdah flyover to be closed for metro tunneling

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:36 IST
A part of the arterial Sealdahflyover in Kolkata will be closed to traffic from the night ofJanuary 15 to January 19 morning for the construction of thewest-bound tunnel of the East-West Metro corridor, an officialsaid here on Tuesday.

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) Ltd, whichis executing the East-West Metro project, said that vehiculartraffic will be regulated along roads leading to Sealdahduring the period of closure of the flyover from 11 pm onJanuary 15 to 6 am on January 19.

Movements of buses and trams will be regulated or theywill be diverted through various connecting roads around thearea, it said.

The tunneling work for the East-West Metro project,which is being done on a war footing, has suffered delaysowing to an accident when a tunnel boring machine hit anaquifer at Bowbazar in central Kolkata in August 2019.

The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor fromSalt Lake Sector V to Salt Lake Stadium was inaugurated inFebruary last year and was extended up to Phoolbagan inOctober.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said that the entire16.55 km stretch of the East-West Metro corridor betweenSector V and Howrah Maidan is likely to be completed byDecember this year.

