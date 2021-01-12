BMW Motorrad sales increase 7 pc to 2,563 units in 2020

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Tuesday, said its sales increased 6.65 per cent last year at 2,563 units from 2,403 units in 2019.

In the last quarter of 2020 (October-December), the dispatches grew by over 51 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019.

“In a particularly tough year, BMW Motorrad once again delivered a stellar performance against all odds and became the number one selling premium motorcycle brand. This hard-earned success came on the back of carefully planned launches, a visionary strategy and most importantly – our relentless focus on what our customers desire,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The winning combination of the company's products with outstanding aftersales and attractive financial solutions is the centrepiece of this success, he added.

''Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and culture here in India and we will keep delivering on that promise,'' Pawah said.

The company said sales momentum last year was primarily driven by G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80 per cent in the yearly sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)