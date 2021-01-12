Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Bank Q3 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 135 crore

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 135.38 crore for the December quarter on account of a decline in bad loans. Similarly, net NPA ratio declined to 1.74 per cent from 3.75 per cent during September-December period of previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:15 IST
Karnataka Bank Q3 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 135 crore

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 135.38 crore for the December quarter on account of a decline in bad loans. The Mangalore-headquartered bank had reported a net profit of Rs 123.14 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. However, total income of the bank declined to Rs 1,868.62 crore from Rs 1,993.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank eased to 3.16 per cent of assets from 4.99 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, net NPA ratio declined to 1.74 per cent from 3.75 per cent during September-December period of previous fiscal. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies fell to Rs 214.18 crore from Rs 314.70 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Recommendation of SPPs for north east Delhi riots cases was not binding: Police tells HC

The police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that its recommendations for appointing certain lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, as special public prosecutors in cases pertaining to north-east Delhi riots in February last ...

Japan PM says may widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus surges

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he is considering extending a state of emergency further beyond Tokyo to include Aichi prefecture, home to Toyota Motor Corp, and other central and western areas to curb the spread of COVID-19. We...

SPECIAL REPORT-Sheltering: Grandmother and grandson live under eviction, Covid threats

During the 10 months theyve spent hunkered down in a military barracks turned housing project, the grandson has grown taller and the grandmother has gotten smaller. Rochelle Woody has been the towering figure in her grandsons world since lu...

Soccer-FIFA loses bid to disqualify special prosecutor investigating Infantino

Global soccer body FIFA has failed in its attempt to disqualify the special prosecutor named last year to handle an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his dealings with Switzerlands former attorney general. Special prose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021