Epigamia to start Phase 2 of Step-Up Initiative to provides food, water to villagers hit by pandemic

Branded fresh consumer products brand Epigamia on Tuesday said it will kick off the second phase of its 'Step-Up Initiative', which provides access to food and water to migrant workers and village communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with Danone Manifesto Ventures.

The company had launched the Step-Up programme in May 2020 and has donated and distributed over 7.5 lakh cups and bottles of yogurts. The first phase of the programme was completed in September through partners such as Robin Hood Army, Zomato Feeding India, Annapurna Movement, Rise Against Hunger, Akshaya Patra, and Goonj.

''We will work with communities and we will make it a life-long programme. As long as Epigamia is alive, this programme will continue. We are moving into Phase 2. It kicks off in February,'' Epigamia Co-Founder and CEO Rohan Mirchandani said.

For the second phase, he said Epigamia is focusing on supporting rural communities across the country. Epigamia has partnered with Habitat for Humanity India to help improve access to safe drinking water, and help the communities through training and support for livelihood options including agricultural productivity.

Danone Manifesto Ventures, one of the investors in Epigamia, has supported the firm in the areas of people, health, and safety and food supply continuity ensuring that frontline workers received hardship allowances.

It is making an ''exceptional impact investment of Rs 5.23 crore'' in Epigamia through its COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is outside of its usual investment activities.

Danone Manifesto Ventures, which is the corporate venture arm of French foods major Danone, will be issued a special class of shares without affecting other shareholders, Mirchandani said.

Launched in 2016, Danone Manifesto Ventures focuses on supporting the growth of innovative food and foodtech companies. Through this venture team, Danone makes financial investments and provides strategic and operational support to its portfolio companies while preserving the autonomy required to grow their entrepreneurial projects.

Danone Manifesto Ventures CEO Laurent Marcel said that in 2020, parts of the world suffered irrecoverable losses to their lives and livelihoods, and the company decided to support its portfolio companies' initiatives to tackle unprecedented challenges through a dedicated COVID-19 Relief Fund.

''This led us to support Epigamia's team and the frontline workers who fought the toughest of daily battles by aiding their financial, health, and safety initiatives,'' Marcel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)