Indonesia military chief confident of finding plane's cockpit voice recorder soon

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said on Tuesday he was highly confident that the cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea could be found soon, following the retrieval of the flight data recorder.

He was speaking at a joint news conference where Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed the data recorder had been found on Tuesday, three days after the plane crashed.

