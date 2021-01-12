Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Allianz Life AUM grows 79 pc in 10 yrs to cross Rs 70,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:29 IST
Bajaj Allianz Life AUM grows 79 pc in 10 yrs to cross Rs 70,000 cr

Private sector life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life on Tuesday said its assets under management have crossed the Rs 70,000-crore milestone by the end of December.

''With value-add products and meaningful improvements across customer services, our AUM has grown 79 per cent in the past 10 years to touch Rs 70,295 crore as of December 31,'' the company said in statement.

It shows that the pandemic has not impacted the company's growth much instead it could maintain a steady growth, the insurer said.

Bajaj Allianz Life Managing Director Tarun Chugh said, ''This milestone is a reflection of customers' trust in our brand, and the collective efforts of our team to ensure that our customers' life goals are on track, pandemic or no pandemic.'' He added that in the new calendar year, with all the learnings from last year and the new business environment, the company will only strengthen the trust among our customers and emerge a more trusted brand.

Since the commencement of its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has expanded its presence across the country and serves millions of customers through the 511 branches, over 70,000 agents and online sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia terminates manager of labour office over irregularities in registration of workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at northwest Delhi Labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager on detection of irregularities in registration of construction workers.After receiving complai...

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but it's ''sarvamanya'' (acceptable to all): MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI.

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but its sarvamanya acceptable to all MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI....

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Agitating farmer unions Tuesday disapproved of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to break the deadlock over the acts and said they will continue their protest against the three legislations.Addressing a press conference at Singhu...

Brazil environmental fines fall 20% as deforestation soars

Brazils main environmental enforcement agency, Ibama, handed out 20 fewer fines in 2020, a Brazilian non-profit factchecking initiative said on Tuesday, as the government rolls back conservation efforts and Amazon deforestation skyrockets. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021