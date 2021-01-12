Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Bank shares jump nearly 6 pc after Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:58 IST
Karnataka Bank shares jump nearly 6 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Karnataka Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit for the December quarter.

The stock jumped 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 67.70 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 11.31 per cent to Rs 71.35.

On the NSE, it zoomed 5.14 per cent to close at Rs 67.45.

In traded volume terms, 12.81 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.53 crore unit on the NSE during the day.

Private sector lender Karnataka Bank on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 135.38 crore for the December quarter on account of a decline in bad loans.

The Mangalore-headquartered bank had reported a net profit of Rs 123.14 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income of the bank declined to Rs 1,868.62 crore from Rs 1,993.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank eased to 3.16 per cent of assets from 4.99 per cent in the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPA ratio declined to 1.74 per cent from 3.75 per cent during September-December period of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later. Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Sisodia terminates manager of labour office over irregularities in registration of workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection at northwest Delhi Labour office on Tuesday and terminated its manager on detection of irregularities in registration of construction workers.After receiving complai...

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but it's ''sarvamanya'' (acceptable to all): MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI.

SC order against our wish as we want laws to continue, but its sarvamanya acceptable to all MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tells PTI....

Members of SC panel on agri laws pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions

Agitating farmer unions Tuesday disapproved of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to break the deadlock over the acts and said they will continue their protest against the three legislations.Addressing a press conference at Singhu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021