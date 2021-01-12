Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt reopens its airspace to Qatari flights

Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on Tuesday and will allow the resumption of air traffic between the two countries as part of a thaw in relations with the Gulf state, officials said. The decision follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:36 IST
Egypt reopens its airspace to Qatari flights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt reopened its airspace to Qatari flights on Tuesday and will allow the resumption of air traffic between the two countries as part of a thaw in relations with the Gulf state, officials said.

The decision follows moves by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to end a boycott in which they severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017. The lifting of Egypt's aviation ban allowed Qatari flights to cross Egyptian airspace and national carriers from both countries to submit flight operating schedules for approval, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

EgyptAir plans to run a daily flight to and from Doha, the aviation ministry said in a statement, without setting a start date. An additional flight could be added if there was sufficient demand, it said. Qatar Airways was expected to restart flights between Doha and Egypt on Friday, pending approval, sources at Cairo airport said.

Goods transport between the two countries will also become possible under agreements that are set to be activated, aviation sources said. Egypt and its Gulf allies imposed the embargo on Qatar over allegations it supports terrorism, allegations Doha denies.

Egypt expressed its support for regional reconciliation at a summit in Saudi Arabia last week but had stopped short of announcing concrete steps to end the boycott. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have all announced the reopening of their airspace to Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada PM shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...

Rescuers try to reach 22 trapped after Chinese gold mine blast

Rescue teams were on Tuesday racing to save 22 workers trapped underground for over two days after an explosion at a gold mine under construction in eastern China, as state media criticised a 30-hour delay in reporting the accident. Rescue ...

DMK hails SC order staying implementation of Central farm laws

Opposition DMK and MDMK inTamil Nadu on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court staying theimplementation of controversial new farm laws and insisted onits repeal in line with farmers demands.DMK president M K Stalin hailed the apex court ordera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021