Stakeboat Capital floats fund for raising Rs 1,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:38 IST
Private equity firm Stakeboat Capital on Tuesday said it has launched a fund to raise Rs 1,000 crore for investment in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Fund-II will remain focused on investing in growth equity in SMEs in the form of control and buyout transactions, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement The fund will seek to invest in existing companies with revenue between Rs 50 crore and Rs 250 crore in the form of both primary and secondary transactions, it said.

Fund-II will be focused on three major sectors like healthcare and life sciences; businesses and services; and manufacturing, it said.

Stakeboat will look to exit in about 3-5 years from the portfolio companies in the form of either a strategic sale or a secondary sale to a larger investor, it added.

Stakeboat is looking to expand access for Fund-II to a broader set of investors from both domestic and international markets and the company is expecting to raise a large part of Fund II from institutional investors and family offices.

