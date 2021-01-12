Left Menu
Development News Edition

Botswana President to deliver keynote address at Mining Indaba Virtual

The mining sector continues to be seen as the backbone of Botswana’s economy, and one of the largest contributors to the gross domestic product, with minerals comprising almost 80% of export earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:49 IST
Botswana President to deliver keynote address at Mining Indaba Virtual
In 2018, Botswana was the world's second-largest diamond producer by value and volume, however, there are significant investment opportunities in expansion and development of the country’s coal, coal bed methane, uranium, gold and silver as well. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group Plc is honoured to announce that His Excellency, Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana has confirmed to deliver his presidential keynote address at the upcoming Mining Indaba Virtual.

The organisers are delighted to confirm that H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana will be joining the already confirmed H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, H.E. Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and H.E. Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone, at Mining Indaba Virtual which will be held next month, 2-3 February 2021.

The mining sector continues to be seen as the backbone of Botswana's economy, and one of the largest contributors to the gross domestic product, with minerals comprising almost 80% of export earnings. Over the years, Botswana has received widespread praise for the way in which it has converted mineral rents to fiscal revenues - combined with sound economic policies, these have helped build infrastructure and kept the economy stable.

In 2018, Botswana was the world's second-largest diamond producer by value and volume, however, there are significant investment opportunities in expansion and development of the country's coal, coal bed methane, uranium, gold and silver as well.

Building into the overall theme of Mining Indaba Virtual, geared towards building resilience and regrowth, helping to adopt a new mindset for African Mining, H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to address Botswana's mining sector development including progress on production and volumes in diamonds, gold, copper, coal, and iron ore; new diamond and copper licensing opportunities for explorers and junior miners; developments of infrastructure in Botswana's Western corridor to stimulate international investment; and safeguarding investors through transparency and sustainable fiscal regimes.

Botswana is currently looking to expand its renewable energy generation up to 15% by the end of this decade but given its coal reserves and the fact that it imports approx. 50% of energy from neighbouring countries it will remain focused on domestic fossil fuels development, with coal on track to contribute 300 MW of new generation capacity and coalbed methane (CBM) providing 250 MW.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer considers applying to register COVID-19 vaccine in Russia - TASS

Pfizer is considering seeking to register its COVID-19 vaccine in Russia, the TASS news agency cited the U.S. drugmaker as saying on Tuesday. Russia has registered two COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use, both developed by Russian research i...

Priest who spoke at Sen. Kennedy's funeral denies sex abuse

A Roman Catholic priest who delivered the homily at US Sen Ted Kennedys funeral in 2009 has pleaded not guilty to child sexual abuse.The Rev. Mark Hession was released on USD 2,500 bail Monday after his arraignment in Barnstable Superior Co...

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Business briefs

Telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers on Tuesday said it has appointed Vikas Poddar as its Chief Financial Officer....on the recommendation of HR, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of audit and risk management committee,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021