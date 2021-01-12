Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Foreign Trade Policy to be rolled out from April: Govt

Indias new Foreign Trade Policy, under formulation, will come into effect from April 1, 2021 for five years and will strive to make the country a leader in international trade, the government said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:11 IST
New Foreign Trade Policy to be rolled out from April: Govt

India's new Foreign Trade Policy, under formulation, will come into effect from April 1, 2021 for five years and will strive to make the country a leader in international trade, the government said on Tuesday. The information was shared with Members of Parliament during a briefing about the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP). The Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry held a meeting on Tuesday on the subject 'New Foreign Trade Policy 2021-26'. It was chaired by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri, and attended by Members of Parliament (MPs) and senior officers of the ministry. ''It was informed that the District Export Hubs initiative will form an important component of the new FTP,'' the commerce ministry said in a statement. The committee members were also informed that the Department of Commerce through the Regional Authorities of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has engaged with state/Union Territory governments to take forward this initiative in the districts and enable its implementation in a phased manner. The exercise is being undertaken with the objective of mobilising each district to achieve its potential as an export hub. ''It was informed that the new FTP will come into effect from 1 April 2021 for a period of five years and will strive to make India a leader in the area of international trade and channelize the synergies gained through merchandise and services exports for growth and employment with a goal to make India a USD 5 Trillion economy,'' it added. A key driver for India to achieve the USD 5 trillion mark in an expedited time frame would be boosting exports, both merchandise and services. This has to be done through systematically addressing domestic and overseas constraints related to the policy, regulatory and operational framework for lowering transactions costs and enhancing ease of doing business, and creating a low-cost operating environment through efficient logistical and utilities infrastructure, the ministry said. Improvements in the operations of the domestic manufacturing and services sectors in combination with efficient infrastructure support by the government would result in correcting the imbalances within India and feed into the trade policy, it added. Meetings have been held with stakeholders for the formulation of the new FTP. In December 2020, a Board of Trade meeting was held where inputs from state governments and other stakeholders were received. ''In today's meeting, Members of Parliament made valuable suggestions regarding new Foreign Trade Policy 2021-26. Minister of State Puri welcomed various inputs and suggestions of the MPs and informed that these will be considered by the Ministry while preparing the new FTP,'' the ministry said. India's FTP has conventionally been formulated for five years at a time. The FTP 2015-20 came into effect on April 1, 2015 and the same was extended by one year till March 31, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment

With the House set to impeach, President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic congressional foes for tremendous anger in the country and last weeks deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.The embattled ...

Sikkim to get 12,500 doses of COVID vaccine soon: chief secretary

Sikkim will receive 12,500 vialsof COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days for theinoculation exercise beginning from January 16, a top officialsaid on Tuesday.Chief Secretary SC Gupta said that data of 9,414 statehealth workers, 148 ce...

UK chides China for rights abuse of Uyghur minority

The United Kingdom on Tuesday blasted China for the harrowing treatment of its Uyghur minority and said will introduce new measures to ensure that UK companies are not part of Xinjiang region supply chain. Addressing the countrys Parliament...

Tunisia imposes lock down for four days from Thursday

Tunisia will impose a four-day national lockdown from Thursday, which is a national holiday, because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said on Tuesday.Schools will be closed from Thursday until Jan. 24, Mehdi sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021