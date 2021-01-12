Left Menu
Development News Edition

No mask, no shop - UK supermarkets insist on face coverings

Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Waitrose will not let shoppers into their stores if they are not wearing a face covering, the British supermarket groups said on Tuesday, joining rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons which made the policy change a day earlier. With COVID-19 infection numbers rising sharply, the UK government has expressed concern about the spread of the virus in supermarkets, with some people breaching rules by not wearing masks while shopping.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:23 IST
No mask, no shop - UK supermarkets insist on face coverings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Waitrose will not let shoppers into their stores if they are not wearing a face covering, the British supermarket groups said on Tuesday, joining rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons which made the policy change a day earlier.

With COVID-19 infection numbers rising sharply, the UK government has expressed concern about the spread of the virus in supermarkets, with some people breaching rules by not wearing masks while shopping. Non-essential retail, restaurants and bars are shut across Britain, leading to a high level of demand for supermarkets and other food stores.

"To protect our customers and colleagues, we won't let anyone into our stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are exempt in line with government guidance," market leader Tesco said in a statement. "Our colleagues are working hard in difficult circumstances to make sure everyone can get what they need, and we'd ask everyone to please be kind, patient and respectful as we all work to keep each other safe."

Tesco said it was also asking customers to shop alone, unless they are a carer or with children. It has also put in additional security in stores to manage the change in stance.

Asda issued a similar statement. It said if customers had forgotten a face covering, it would continue to offer them one free of charge. "But should a customer refuse to wear a covering without a valid medical reason and be in any way challenging to our colleagues about doing so - our security colleagues will refuse their entry," it said.

The John Lewis Partnership also said face coverings would be mandatory at its Waitrose supermarkets. The British Retail Consortium, which represents more than 170 major retailers including the big supermarket groups, said on Monday it was the police's responsibility to enforce face coverings and called for their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK chides China for rights abuse of Uyghur minority

The United Kingdom on Tuesday blasted China for the harrowing treatment of its Uyghur minority and said will introduce new measures to ensure that UK companies are not part of Xinjiang region supply chain. Addressing the countrys Parliament...

REUTERS NEXT-Chevron CEO says reviewing political donations after U.S. Capitol assault

Chevron is reviewing political donations after last weeks violent invasion of the U.S. capitol, Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Tuesday while speaking at the Reuters Next conference. Five people died, including a police officer, when sup...

Trump says 'tremendous anger' in nation over impeachment

With the House set to impeach, President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic congressional foes for tremendous anger in the country and last weeks deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters after he urged them on their way.The embattled ...

Sikkim to get 12,500 doses of COVID vaccine soon: chief secretary

Sikkim will receive 12,500 vialsof COVID-19 vaccine in the next couple of days for theinoculation exercise beginning from January 16, a top officialsaid on Tuesday.Chief Secretary SC Gupta said that data of 9,414 statehealth workers, 148 ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021