Public representatives should create awareness about COVID-19 vaccination: Telangana minister

Public representatives fromvillage sarpanches to ministers should create awareness amongthe people about COVID-19 vaccination and on rolling out thedoses in the order of priority from January 16, TelanganaHealth Minister Eatala Rajender said on Tuesday.

In letters to the public representatives, he said theyshould become partners and play an active role in organisingthe vaccination programme smoothly.

Awareness should be created among people about thevaccine and in inoculating as per the order of prioritystarting with healthcare personnel, he said in the letter, acopy of which was released to the media here.

The minister, who appreciated the help rendered by thepublic representatives during the COVID-19 lockdown, said thelocal leaders provided food to the needy and extended supportto the frontline warriors.

He said the shots would be first given to healthcarepersonnel, followed by frontline workers and those aged above50 and people with co-morbidities.

The state government on Tuesday received the firstconsignment of 3.64 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from thePune-based Serum Institute.PTI SJRVS VS

