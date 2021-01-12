Left Menu
U.S. set to require negative COVID-19 tests for all international air passengers -sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:37 IST
The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to sign an order on Tuesday expanding coronavirus testing requirements for all international air travelers beyond Britain, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The new rules are set to take effect two weeks from the day they are signed, which would be Jan. 26.

CDC has been urgently pressing for an expansion of the requirements with the Trump administration for weeks. One remaining issue is how to address some countries that have limited testing capacity and how the CDC would address travel to those countries, the sources said.

