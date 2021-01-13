Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia confident on finding second 'black box' of crashed plane

A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will be traveling to Jakarta in coming days to help with the investigation. The KNKT's initial findings showed the plane's engine was running when it hit the water, based on the damage seen on jet parts retrieved from the sea.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:34 IST
Indonesia confident on finding second 'black box' of crashed plane

Indonesian divers believe they are close to finding the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people onboard. Divers retrieved the plane's flight data recorder (FDR) from the seabed on Tuesday and officials said they had also found the beacon that was attached to the cockpit voice recorder (CVR).

"God willing, we will find it today," said Navy official Wahyudin Arif, refering to the cockpit voice recorder. He told KompasTV on Wednesday divers would comb a very narrow area of the seabed for the voice recorder, adding that divers found the first black box by shifting debris on the seabed piece by piece and he suspected the same process would be needed to find the other recorder.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said on Tuesday he had "high confidence" of finding the recorder soon. The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday four minutes after takeoff from Jakarta's main airport, killing ll onboard.

Investigators will rely heavily on the two black boxes to determine the cause of the crash. Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) expects to download the FDR data within two to five days.

The FDR contains about 25 hours of data on eight tracks and the CVR has 30 minutes of conversation, according to the final report on a similar model of a Boeing 737 which crashed in 2008. A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will be traveling to Jakarta in coming days to help with the investigation.

The KNKT's initial findings showed the plane's engine was running when it hit the water, based on the damage seen on jet parts retrieved from the sea. Indonesia's transport ministry said on Tuesday the plane, which was grounded during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, had passed an airworthiness inspection on Dec. 14 and had returned to service shortly after.

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police intelligence chief warned Congress in July of right-wing attacks

The director of intelligence for the U.S. Capitol Police warned Congress in July that rebellion against COVID-19 precautions had accelerated violence by right-wing revolutionary extremists, according to congressional testimony.Four months b...

LG's 2021 UltraGear monitors facilitate fluid gameplay with up to 165Hz display

At the virtual CES 2021, LG unveiled its newest lineup of Ultra monitors -UltraGear, UltraWide and UltraFine - designed for both home and office use and to deliver superior productivity.Starting with the 2021 LG UltraGear gaming monitors, a...

Indonesia confident on finding second 'black box' of crashed plane

Indonesian divers believe they are close to finding the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people onboard. Divers retrieved the planes flight data recorder FDR from the seab...

Fitch affirms NZ’s local currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook

The Governments prudent fiscal management and strong policy programme in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic have been acknowledged by the credit rating agency Fitch.Fitch has today affirmed New Zealands local currency rating at AA wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021