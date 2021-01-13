Left Menu
Tata Elxsi shares zoom nearly 11 pc after Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:47 IST
Representative image

Shares of Tata Elxsi on Wednesday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the firm's net profit increased 39.5 per cent for the December 2020 quarter.

The stock zoomed 10.72 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 2,299.90 on BSE.

On NSE, it climbed 10.17 per cent to Rs 2,300.

The company on Tuesday said its net profit increased 39.5 per cent to Rs 105.2 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

It had registered a net profit of Rs 75.4 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 12.7 per cent to Rs 477.1 crore for the said quarter from Rs 423.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Tata

