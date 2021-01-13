Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDP may rebound to 10.1 pc growth in FY22: ICRA

After a 7.8 per cent pandemic-driven contraction in the ongoing fiscal year, India's real GDP is projected to record an expansion of 10.1 per cent in FY2022, according to investment information agency ICRA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:05 IST
GDP may rebound to 10.1 pc growth in FY22: ICRA
Normalisation in economic activity should support a healthy rise in tax collections. Image Credit: ANI

After a 7.8 per cent pandemic-driven contraction in the ongoing fiscal year, India's real GDP is projected to record an expansion of 10.1 per cent in FY2022, according to investment information agency ICRA. The growth will be led by continued normalisation in economic activities as rollout of Covid-19 vaccines gathers traction as well as low base.

"We expect a multi-speed recovery in FY2022 with the contact-intensive sectors, discretionary consumption and investment by private sector lagging the rest of economy," said ICRA. On an absolute basis, the value of Indian GDP in real terms in FY2022 is projected to be only mildly higher than the level recorded in FY2020. Nominal GDP is expected to expand by 14 per cent in FY2022, the highest in current series.

ICRA said headline CPI inflation is expected to decline to 4.6 per cent in FY2022 while exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) medium-term target of 4 per cent for the third consecutive year. The stance of monetary policy is likely to be changed to neutral from accommodative in August review or later after there is greater certainty on the durability of the awaited economic revival.

Simultaneously, the RBI may initiate steps in a calibrated manner to reduce the magnitude of systemic liquidity surplus. ICRA said normalisation in economic activity should support a healthy rise in tax collections in the coming fiscal.

While the pandemic is likely to constrain disinvestment proceeds in FY2021, the pipeline for FY2022 is healthy. However, non-tax revenues like the inflows of government from the telecom sector and the surplus to be transferred by the RBI will be muted in FY2022. A fiscal deficit of 5 per cent of GDP will allow enough space for prioritising health expenditure, Covid-19 vaccine rollout as well as capital spending, said ICRA.

The fiscal deficit target could either be set as a point estimate or articulated as a relatively narrow range around the mid-point of 5 per cent of GDP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...

IRFC IPO to raise Rs 4,600 cr; issue opens on Jan 18

The initial public offering IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC worth about Rs 4,600 crore will hit the market on January 18, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesd...

Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus

This time the fury enveloping the U.S. Capitol comes not from an insurgent mob but from within.The anger on display is searing Democrat against Republican Republican against Republican legislators of both parties against the catastrophic s...

Chuck Norris denies being at Capitol attack after lookalike's image goes viral

Veteran action star Chuck Norris has denied that he was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill last week. The 80-year-old actors name was trending through Tuesday after a picture was uploaded to Twitter, showing a Donald Trump suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021