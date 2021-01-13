Left Menu
Development News Edition

German hairdressers protest soccer players' haircuts

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:10 IST
German hairdressers protest soccer players' haircuts

German hairdressers are protesting that the country's soccer players look suspiciously well groomed amid the lockdown.

A national trade association for hairdressers and barbers published an open letter to German soccer federation president Fritz Keller on Tuesday saying they believe many players have had recent trims despite salons being closed since Dec. 16.

There are strict restrictions in Germany on visiting households during the latest lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many ordinary citizens to choose between shaggy locks or uneven do-it-yourself cuts.

But the association said it has seen players with “shaved partings, hair at the neck and temples trimmed down to a few millimeters, clean contours. Haircuts which only professional hairdressers with professional equipment could have done.'' The association said the players' actions are encouraging people to convince barbers to cut their hair illicitly at a time when most hairstylists are losing out on much or all of their income.

“Resentment is growing toward perfectly-styled soccer players, and as a consequence toward calls from customers trying to persuade (hairdressers) to do black market work and to break the rules, for example with home visits,” the association said.

In June, the German soccer league fined Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji after they were among a group of players accused of having home visits from a barber.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...

IRFC IPO to raise Rs 4,600 cr; issue opens on Jan 18

The initial public offering IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC worth about Rs 4,600 crore will hit the market on January 18, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesd...

Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus

This time the fury enveloping the U.S. Capitol comes not from an insurgent mob but from within.The anger on display is searing Democrat against Republican Republican against Republican legislators of both parties against the catastrophic s...

Chuck Norris denies being at Capitol attack after lookalike's image goes viral

Veteran action star Chuck Norris has denied that he was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill last week. The 80-year-old actors name was trending through Tuesday after a picture was uploaded to Twitter, showing a Donald Trump suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021