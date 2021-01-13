Left Menu
Bharti Airtel shares zoom over 6 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday zoomed over 6 per cent after the company said it has received approvals for relevant downstream investments post FDI nod from the Department of Telecommunications.

Bharti Airtel further said it is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 per cent with immediate effect.

The stock jumped 6.37 per cent to Rs 601.80 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 6.35 per cent to Rs 601.70.

''Further to our intimation dated January 21, 2020, we wish to inform you that in compliance with the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020, granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications, the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments.

''Accordingly, the company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 per cent with immediate effect,'' Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

