Adecco Group India appoints Vidya Sagar Gannamani as Chairman and Managing Director

Leading HR solutions company Adecco Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vidya Sagar Gannamani as the new Chairman and Managing Director for Adecco India.

Marco Valsecchi, who served as the country manager and MD at Adecco Group India before Gannamani, has decided to pursue opportunities outside the Adecco Group, a company statement said.

Gannamani has more than three decades of diverse international experience and a proven track record of leading global businesses and HR organizations. He specializes in driving cultural, organizational, and business transformations across verticals.

He has extensive experience in a variety of roles spanning Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands, which gives him a deep understanding of changing consumer trends as well as employee behaviours globally, it added.

''We strongly believe that Vidya's diverse experience in both General Management and HR will be instrumental for the Adecco India team to scale up for a stellar year ahead,'' Ian Lee, CEO of Adecco APAC, said.

Prior to joining Adecco, he had a long career at Royal Philips and led successful transformations for the company both in the capacity as a business leader and Chief HR Officer across consumer and healthcare businesses.

''I believe that the way we work is constantly evolving, and as customer solutions become more complex, Adecco's unmatched scope of solutions and technology will remain a key differentiator,'' Gannamani said.

