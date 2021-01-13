Left Menu
Development News Edition

CESC Q3 profit up 25 pc at Rs 328 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:09 IST
CESC Q3 profit up 25 pc at Rs 328 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

CESC Ltd on Wednesday posted around 25 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 328 crore for December quarter, 2020-21. In the year-ago period, it logged a net profit of Rs 263 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the latest quarter rose to Rs 2,581 crore from Rs 2,377 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's board at its meeting held on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of Rs 45 per equity share (i.e., 450 per cent) on the paid-up equity share capital.

The dividend will be paid on and from February 5, 2021. Further, it said the board has decided to reorient and reorganise the power distribution business of the company under Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd (Eminent), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, over a period of time.

Besides, subject to applicable laws, it will consolidate in Eminent all investments of the company in distribution business (other than in its operations in Kolkata and adjoining areas).

CESC group's business includes generation and distribution of power in India.

About the impact of the pandemic, the company said since power supply is an essential service, the management believes that there is not much of an impact likely on the business of the group except some lower demand and its consequential impact on supply and collection from consumers, which are believed to be temporary in nature.

The group is also monitoring the performance of its assets, basis which, no impairment is required to be recognised in respect of such assets, it added.

The company is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Religious order apologises for mass grave at Irish Mother and Baby home

The religious order that ran a care home for unmarried mothers in the Irish town of Tuam where the remains of hundreds of infants were found in a mass grave has apologised for the treatment of those in its care. A government-commissioned re...

Delhi teachers threaten not to help in vaccination drive over pending salary for 5-months

The Municipal Corporation Teachers Association in Delhi on Wednesday appealed the state and the Union government to release the pending five-month salary to the employees, said Vibha Singh, Senior Vice-President of the association. We haven...

Young man arrested for sodomy in Muzaffarnagar

A young man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a boy in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.According to a complaint filed by the 10-year-old boys family, he was taken to a field by the accused and sodo...

J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February -lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021