27 workers, mostly Indians, injured as bus collides with truck in Dubai

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:50 IST
At least 27 workers, mostly Indians, were injured when their bus collided with a truck on Wednesday while they were going to their factory in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area of Dubai.

The bus was transporting workers of a perfume factory to their employment site in Jebel Ali Technology Park this morning when the collision happened, the Gulf News reported.

They received mild-to-moderate injuries and are being treated at the NMC Royale Hospital in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), the report said.

“Twenty-seven people sustained minor-to-moderate injuries. The reason behind the accident was not leaving a safe distance between the truck and the bus,” Police investigation Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

