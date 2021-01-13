Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilean central bank to buy $12 bln to replenish FX reserves

The bank said it would buy $40 million a day for the next 15 months through competitive auction, and that the monetary effects of the measure would be mitigated by other tools at its disposal, without specifying what these might be. "The monetary effects of this measure will be sterilized in magnitudes consistent with the orientation of the monetary policy," explained the bank, which could adjust the plan according to market conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:59 IST
Chilean central bank to buy $12 bln to replenish FX reserves

Chile's central bank announced on Wednesday a plan to purchase $12 billion over the next 15 months to replenish and expand the country's foreign currency reserves.

The bank said it would take the step ahead of the closing off in mid-2022 of a flexible, $24 billion credit line extended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in May last year to help mitigate potential turbulence emanating from the coronavirus pandemic. "The board considers it prudent to initiate a process that allows it to replace the role of the FCL (flexible credit line) by gradually accumulating international reserves," the bank said in a statement.

"Starting next week, the bank will implement a gradual program for the purchase of foreign currency for $12 billion." It said $2.550 billion of that amount corresponded to the portion of reserves sold off between December 2019 and January last year to prop up the local currency following massive social protests that broke out in October 2019.

The rest is the amount necessary for reserves to represent 18% of gross domestic product, the bank said. The bank said it would buy $40 million a day for the next 15 months through competitive auction, and that the monetary effects of the measure would be mitigated by other tools at its disposal, without specifying what these might be.

"The monetary effects of this measure will be sterilized in magnitudes consistent with the orientation of the monetary policy," explained the bank, which could adjust the plan according to market conditions. The announcement caused the Chilean peso, which has been gaining ground in recent weeks, to open the session with a fall of 2.12% to 742.20 / 742.50 pesos to the dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers write to CJI for resuming regular physical court hearing

Several lawyers on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde seeking to resume regular physical hearing in the courts saying that the virtual hearing system has failed to adequately serve as the affective justice delivery system. ...

England's oldest men's Test cricketer Don Smith passes away at 97

Englands oldest mens Test player Don Smith has passed away at the age of 97. An all-rounder who opened the batting, Smith played three Tests for England during West Indies tour of 1957, making his debut at Lords. He later went on to coach S...

Volkswagen sold 9.3 million cars in pandemic year, down 15 per cent

German automaker Volkswagen said its global sales fell 15.2 per cent during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but showed significant recovery toward the end of the year. The company more than tripled its sales of battery-only vehicles.Globa...

Soccer-Deputy chief medical officer wants players to act responsibly

Englands Deputy Chief Medical Officer DCMO has called on soccer players to behave responsibly and stop celebrating in close proximity to each other, citing the dangerous situation in the country with regard to COVID-19. The issue of players...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021