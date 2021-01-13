Gold, cigarettes, liquor, i-phones worth Rs 85 lakh seized; duo held

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI): Customs department sleuthsseized gold, i-phones, cigarettes and liquor worth Rs 85 lakhat the airport here and arrested two persons in thisconnection, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Customs officials recovered the gold which was inpaste form concealed in the rectum of two passengers whoarrived from Sharjah today.

They also recovered gold cut bits and chainsconcealed in the pant pockets of the two passengers, a releasefrom the Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry said.

As many as 44 cartons of cigarettes, 11 i-phones, eight laptops and eight liquor bottles were alsoseized from them.

The value of the seized goods was estimated atRs 85 lakh and the two were arrested.

