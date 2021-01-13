CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani to run on all seven days from Jan 19

The Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus (CSMT) MumbaiHazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Superfastspecial train will run on all seven days from January 19, theCentral Railway (CR) said on Wednesday.

The train currently runs on four days a week.

The train will leave CSMT at 4pm daily and arrive atHazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi at 09.55 am next day.

It will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm daily andarrive at CSMT at 11.15 am next day, the CR said.

''There is no change in halts and (coach) composition,''it said, adding that booking for increased frequency of thetrain will start from January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)