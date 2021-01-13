Volkswagen sold 9.3 million cars in pandemic year, down 15 per cent

Left Menu
German automaker Volkswagen said its global sales fell 15.2 per cent during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but showed significant recovery toward the end of the year. The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 an extremely challenging year, said group sales chief Christian Dahlheim.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-01-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

German automaker Volkswagen said its global sales fell 15.2 per cent during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but showed significant recovery toward the end of the year. The company more than tripled its sales of battery-only vehicles.

Global sales for all of Volkswagen's brands amounted to 9.3 million vehicles. The fourth quarter showed a smaller decline of 5.7 per cent and within that quarter the month of December was still further improved, showing a shortfall of only 3.2 per cent from the same period the year before.

Volkswagen said Wednesday that sales fell the most in Western Europe, by 21.6 per cent, while China, the company's largest single market, was down 9.1 per cent. Sales of battery-only cars jumped 214 per cent to 231,600 from 73,700 across all the company's brands. The company's electric sales leaders included the Volkswagen ID.3 compact with 56,500, the Audi e-tron SUV with 47,300, and the high-end Porsche Taycan with 20,000.

Volkswagen said that its sales fell by less than the overall market, meaning it had slightly expanded its market share. "The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 an extremely challenging year," said group sales chief Christian Dahlheim. "The Volkswagen Group performed well in this environment and strengthened its market position.'' Volkswagen Group's brands include Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, SEAT, Skoda and Porsche as sell as truck makers MAN and Scania.

