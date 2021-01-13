Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Extreme E debut pushed back from March to April

The new Extreme E off-road all-electric series has pushed back its opening race in Saudi Arabia from March to April as motorsport wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic. Series founder Alejandro Agag told Reuters on Wednesday that the debut in Wadi Rum would now be on April 3-4 instead of March 20-21.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:16 IST
Motor racing-Extreme E debut pushed back from March to April

The new Extreme E off-road all-electric series has pushed back its opening race in Saudi Arabia from March to April as motorsport wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Series founder Alejandro Agag told Reuters on Wednesday that the debut in Wadi Rum would now be on April 3-4 instead of March 20-21. He said the decision was taken to avoid any overlap with Formula One, whose Australian season-opener was scheduled for March 21 but was postponed on Tuesday until November with Bahrain now starting that championship on March 28.

"We are quite optimistic that we are going to keep the date, 99% sure of it but never say never with this COVID situation," said Agag, speaking from Mexico. "The fact that the Dakar takes place in Saudi has given us a lot of confidence."

The Dakar Rally, run over 12 days entirely in Saudi Arabia, finishes on Friday with competitors repeatedly tested for COVID-19 and operating in a 'bubble' environment. Agag said Extreme E would have the same arrangement, with three days of initial quarantine.

"Hopefully by April things will look a bit better but we've been saying that for months and this virus is pretty sticky," he added. The Spaniard said the pandemic had been the biggest challenge in setting up the series, whose lineup will include teams entered by Formula One world champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

"What happened in March and April last year was that everybody froze, the world froze on us. So it was difficult and we had to make a call -- do we push or freeze this project for a couple of years and wait until this passes," he said. "We made the call to push so we've been building the whole thing under COVID, which has been incredibly challenging."

The series aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing electric SUVs in remote and harsh environments, with a former mail ship used to transport cars between locations. Rounds will be held in Senegal, Greenland, the Brazilian rain forest and Argentine glaciers of Tierra del Fuego as well as Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After K'taka cabinet expansion, over dozen BJP MLAs slam Yediyurappa for overlooking them

Over a dozen BJP leaders including senior leader H Vishwanath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have lashed out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for overlooking them in the state cabinet expansion and considering only those who blackmailed him. ...

Italian government bond yields fall amid political uncertainty

Italys government bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday despite ongoing uncertainty over the future of the government in Rome.Other European government bond yields were also lower, but the drop was more moderate, with peripheral countries r...

Cuttack to get world-class inter-state bus terminal

Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik announced on Wednesday that a world-class bus terminalwill be built at Khannagar in Cuttack and named after SubhashChandra Bose, marking the revolutionarys 125th birthanniversary.He said the bus terminal will be...

Rape accused BJP MLA gets more time for giving DNA testing sample

A BJP MLA facing allegations of raping a woman and being the biological father of her daughter on Wednesday escaped for the time being from undergoing a DNA test aimed at proving the charge against him.MLA Mahesh Negi from Dwarahat assembly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021