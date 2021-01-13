Left Menu
Development News Edition

Review shows Australia made huge miscalculation on funds transfers, Vatican says

Australia's financial watchdog has drastically reduced the sum of money it says was sent from the Vatican to Australia, the Vatican said on Wednesday, after it earlier reported a huge figure which raised suspicions of money laundering.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:24 IST
Review shows Australia made huge miscalculation on funds transfers, Vatican says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Australia's financial watchdog has drastically reduced the sum of money it says was sent from the Vatican to Australia, the Vatican said on Wednesday, after it earlier reported a huge figure which raised suspicions of money laundering. The joint Vatican-Australian review showed only A$9.5 million ($7.35 million) transited between 2014 and 2020, a fraction of the A$2.3 billion ($1.77 billion) originally reported by the watchdog to widespread astonishment.

The Vatican contested the huge figures in December and asked the Australian financial intelligence unit, known as AUSTRAC, to review its calculations. Some media had speculated that the Vatican could have been used to launder money. AUSTRAC's error was first reported by the Australian newspaper earlier on Wednesday, which said it was due to a computer coding mistake.

A Vatican statement called the mistake "a huge discrepancy". It said the A$9.5 million sent to Australia was mostly to meet "contractual obligations" as well as "ordinary management", which appeared to be a reference to its embassy in Australia. The Vatican had said the original report of the huge amount of money and more than 47,000 individual transfers had sounded like "science fiction", because the Holy See's annual budget is about 330 million euros; it demanded a review.

The Australian said AUSTRAC had told the newspaper the new calculations showed there had been only 362 transfers in that period. Cardinal George Pell, who was the Vatican's treasurer from 2014 to 2017 told Reuters on Wednesday: "I was relieved to hear that billions were not laundered through the Vatican while I was head of the Secretariat for the Economy."

Pell, who is now in Rome, returned to his native Australia in 2017 to face charges of historical sexual abuse and spent 404 days in jail before his conviction was overturned last April. Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane told Reuters last month that the Australian Church was not aware of any such transfers and that the bishops had sought clarification from the Vatican and AUSTRAC. ($1 = 1.2923 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

After K'taka cabinet expansion, over dozen BJP MLAs slam Yediyurappa for overlooking them

Over a dozen BJP leaders including senior leader H Vishwanath and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have lashed out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for overlooking them in the state cabinet expansion and considering only those who blackmailed him. ...

Italian government bond yields fall amid political uncertainty

Italys government bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday despite ongoing uncertainty over the future of the government in Rome.Other European government bond yields were also lower, but the drop was more moderate, with peripheral countries r...

Cuttack to get world-class inter-state bus terminal

Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik announced on Wednesday that a world-class bus terminalwill be built at Khannagar in Cuttack and named after SubhashChandra Bose, marking the revolutionarys 125th birthanniversary.He said the bus terminal will be...

Rape accused BJP MLA gets more time for giving DNA testing sample

A BJP MLA facing allegations of raping a woman and being the biological father of her daughter on Wednesday escaped for the time being from undergoing a DNA test aimed at proving the charge against him.MLA Mahesh Negi from Dwarahat assembly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021