Inox opens 3 new multiplexes, taking total number to 150

Inox opens 3 new multiplexes, taking total number to 150PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:36 IST
Multiplex operator Inox Leisures on Wednesday opened three new multiplexes, taking its total count to 150.
The Gujarat-based firm has opened two multiplexes in Gurugram having four screens each, and one at Salem (Tamil Nadu) with 3 screens, the company said in a regulatory filing.
''With these openings, we have touched a milestone of 150 multiplexes in India,'' the company said in a statement.
After adding these new multiplexes, Inox's total screen count has gone up to 637 screens, operating in 69 cities with a total seating capacity of 1.46 lakh seats across India.
Currently, multiplexes and cinema halls are operating under half of their sitting capacity following the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the government after COVID-19.
The industry was closed for almost seven months and opened in October last year and is operating within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures.
