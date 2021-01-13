Left Menu
Await your turn patiently for anti-Covid vaccination: CM to people

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to be patient and await their turns for the inoculation against Covid-19.

The chief minister made the appeal while terming the anti-Covid vaccination drive, to be launched in the state from January 16, a “final assault” against the pandemic.

Adityanath was speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav here.

Broaching the subject of ongoing developmental projects in eastern Uttar Pradesh with Gorakhpur, the chief minister’s home turf, often being their epicentre, Adityanath said the people should be befitted from the modern technology in a big way.

“Today we have nine flights from Gorakhpur for all major cities in the country. There will soon be international flights from Kushinagar International Airport near Gorakhpur,” said the chief minister.

“There will soon be seaplanes too land in Ramgarhtal lake here,” he added.

Terming the Uttar Pradesh one-district-one-product scheme as the mainstay of the BJP’s calls of “Vocal for Local” and ''Make in India'' mottos, the chief minister said, “We started the ODOP scheme on UP Foundation Day two years ago – January 24.” “And in the two years, the ODOP has become so popular that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given space to it in the Union budget,” he added.

Underlining the importance and impact the ODOP scheme, the chief minister said it made the recent Diwali unique with the local products ebbing China-made ‘diyas’ and Laxmi-Ganesh idols out of the market.

He said during the recent Lucknow 'shilp mela', a terracotta artist of Gorakhpur sold products worth Rs 8 lakh in just three days.

The chief minister said Gorakhpur can become a garment hub and everyone should make efforts for it.

The state government is already working in this direction, he added.

Adityanath also announced the opening of a zoo and a huge auditorium in Gorakhpur later this year.

On the occasion, the chief minister also digitally inaugurated the “Buddh Dwar”, a ceremonial gate, in Padley Ganj locality of the city and the hoisting of the state's highest tricolour in Ramgarh Tal lake area.

Flying at the height of 246 feet, the flag would be seen from a distance of 15 km, he said.

The chief minister also distributed nine tricycles and 100 tricycles personally among differently-abled people and honoured nine eminent people of the district with the Gorakhpur Ratan awards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

