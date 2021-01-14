Left Menu
Development News Edition

Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

"Passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure to England from Monday 18 January At 4am," Shapps wrote in his tweet. "Passengers must remember to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving back into England," Shapps said, adding that passengers would face a fine of 500 pounds ($682.30) if they do not provide proof of negative test.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 05:52 IST
Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

A pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week, transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet late on Wednesday. "Passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure to England from Monday 18 January At 4am," Shapps wrote in his tweet.

"Passengers must remember to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving back into England," Shapps said, adding that passengers would face a fine of 500 pounds ($682.30) if they do not provide proof of negative test. ($1 = 0.7328 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

Google has added the ability for admins to manually block or unblock mobile apps from accessing their organizations Google Workspace data on Android and iOS devices with basic mobile management.Previously, basic management allowed admins to...

Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last weeks violence at the U.S. Capitol was the right decision, but said it sets a dangerous precedent. San F...

Trump bolsters ban on U.S. investments in China

President Donald Trump has signed an order strengthening a November ban on U.S. investments in alleged Chinese military companies, the White House said on Wednesday, curbing Chinese access to U.S. capital markets days before he leaves offic...

Cricket-Harris to replace Pucovski in Australia team for fourth test

Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski has failed to recover from a shoulder injury in time for the decisive fourth test against India and will be replaced by Marcus Harris, captain Tim Paine said on Thursday.Harris will be the only change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021