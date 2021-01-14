Negative COVID-19 test rule before arriving in England pushed back to Monday

A pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week, transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet late on Wednesday. "Passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure to England from Monday 18 January At 4am," Shapps wrote in his tweet.

"Passengers must remember to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving back into England," Shapps said, adding that passengers would face a fine of 500 pounds ($682.30) if they do not provide proof of negative test. ($1 = 0.7328 pounds)

